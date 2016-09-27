FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Card Factory announces special dividend of 15 pence/share
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Card Factory announces special dividend of 15 pence/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc

* Special dividend of 15 pence per share, reflecting group's strong cash generation

* HY revenues up 4.8% to £169.2m

* HY card factory like-for-like ("LFL") sales +0.2% (H1 FY16: +2.8%)

* "Weakness of sterling and anticipated increases in national living wage remain most significant cost pressures on business"

* Confident of delivering FY underlying profit before tax within range of analysts' current expectations of £80.9m to £83.0m

* HY profit before tax growth of 7.3% to £27.6m (H1 FY16: £25.7m)

* Trading in recent weeks has been similar to trends seen in first half

* Remain confident of delivering full year underlying profit before tax within range of expectations

* A number of additional initiatives are underway, particularly on delivering further supply chain efficiencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
