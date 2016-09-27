FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Legal & General says retirement division on track to double new business sales in 2016
September 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Legal & General says retirement division on track to double new business sales in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* Legal & General Group PLC says its retirement division on track to double its new business sales in 2016, with sales now at £5.4 billion (£2.9 billion, FY 2015).

* Legal & General retirement sales since June 30 are 1.4 billion pounds, comprising of 1.2 billion pounds for pension de-risking, 130 million pounds of lifetime mortgages, and 90 million pounds of individual annuities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
