Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sampo Oyj :

* Sampo commences mandatory offer for Topdanmark and publishes offer document

* Cash price offered in mandatory offer is 183 Danish crowns ($27.61) for each share issued by Topdanmark

* Offers to acquire all outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6279 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)