* Buys another retail portfolio with food retailers as long-term anchor tenants

* Acquisition of four retail centers for 66.5 million euros ($74.76 million)

* Through this acquisition WCM increases the portfolio value to around 645 million euros with an annualised rental income of 38.2 million euros and an annualized FFO I of around 23 million