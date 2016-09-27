FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Amgen says phase 3 study of Carfilzomib did not meet primary endpoint
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amgen says phase 3 study of Carfilzomib did not meet primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Announces Top

* Line results from phase 3 Kyprolis (Carfilzomib) clarion study in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients

* Says while data for overall survival, a secondary endpoint, are not yet mature, observed hazard ratio (kmp versus vmp) was 1.21

* Says neither result was statistically significant

* Says incidence of grade 3 or higher adverse events was 74.7 percent in kmp arm and 76.2 percent in vmp arm

* Says trial did not meet primary endpoint of superiority in progression-free survival

* Says adverse events in kmp arm were consistent with known safety profile of kyprolis

* "remain committed to exploring Kyprolis in combination with other agents to advance treatment of multiple myeloma" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.