a year ago
BRIEF-Projprzem's management issues opinion on GK Immobile's raised tender offer price
September 27, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Projprzem's management issues opinion on GK Immobile's raised tender offer price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Projprzem SA :

* Its management says tender price of 15 zlotys ($3.93)per privileged company's share proposed by GK Immobile is below fair value and lower than book value

* Said its management board maintains its earlier opinion on the impact of the tender offer for the company's interests

* Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile informed it increased the price in the tender offer for Projprzem SA PJP.WA shares to 15 zlotys per share from 8.5 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8153 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

