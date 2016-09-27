European shares fall as Deutsche Bank drops to record lows
LONDON, Sept 27 European stocks reversed course mid-morning on Tuesday as weakness in banks, led by another drop to record lows for Deutsche Bank, once again weighed on markets.
Sept 27 Hamburg Commissioner For Data Protection And Freedom Of Information:
* Issued order that stops Facebook to collect,store data of german WhatsApp users
* Facebook is ordered to delete all data that has been forwarded by WhatsApp Source (bit.ly/2doiRRa)
BERLIN, Sept 26 Justice Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday the German government could take legal action against Facebook and other social media groups if they do not intensify their fight against illegal hate speech or Islamist "terror phantasies".
Sept 27 Amgen Inc said on Tuesday its cancer drug Kyprolis failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study against Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Velcade for treating newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.