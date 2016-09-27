BRIEF-Abadon Real Estate to raise capital, acquire 44 pct of Partner SA

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Abadon Real Estate SA :

* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolves to raise the company's capital by 15.2 million zlotys ($3.98 million)

* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolves to issue 15.2 million of series M shares at the issue price of 1.54 zloty per share

* Series M shares to be offered to Murapol SA in exchange for 440,000 shares of Partner SA

* The shares represent 44 percent stake in Partner and have market value of 23.5 million zlotys

* Series M shares to be acquired by Nov. 30