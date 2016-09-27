FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-EBC Solicitors unit sells 62.25 percent of SDK
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EBC Solicitors unit sells 62.25 percent of SDK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ebc Solicitors SA :

* Its unit sells 550,000 shares of Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe (SDK) for 0.5 million zlotys ($131,100) to IC & Partners Warsaw SA

* Its unit sells 72,500 shares of SDK for 7,250 zlotys to Agnieszka Jaroniec

* Its unit, EBC Seed Fund Limited, sells 62.25 percent of SDK in total

* EBC Seed Fund Limited, reduces stake in SDK to 35 percent

* Also receives option to sell further 0.25 million of SDK shares after its listing on the NewConnect market by IC & Partners Warsaw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8142 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.