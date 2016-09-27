BRIEF-EBC Solicitors unit sells 62.25 percent of SDK

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ebc Solicitors SA :

* Its unit sells 550,000 shares of Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe (SDK) for 0.5 million zlotys ($131,100) to IC & Partners Warsaw SA

* Its unit sells 72,500 shares of SDK for 7,250 zlotys to Agnieszka Jaroniec

* Its unit, EBC Seed Fund Limited, sells 62.25 percent of SDK in total

* EBC Seed Fund Limited, reduces stake in SDK to 35 percent

* Also receives option to sell further 0.25 million of SDK shares after its listing on the NewConnect market by IC & Partners Warsaw ($1 = 3.8142 zlotys)