a year ago
BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney and Hanwha Techwin expand relationship with Singapore facility
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney and Hanwha Techwin expand relationship with Singapore facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp

* Hanwha also acquired a call option from Pratt & Whitney to purchase additional equity as early as 2023

* Pratt & Whitney and Hanwha Techwin expand relationship with singapore facility and increase risk revenue collaboration on PurePower engine programs

* Signed an agreement for Hanwha to acquire a 30 percent equity interest in P&W NGPF Manufacturing Company Singapore Pte. Ltd

* Pratt & Whitney retains control of sourcing of critical parts while sharing capital investment requirements with Hanwha Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
