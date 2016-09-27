Sept 27 United Technologies Corp
* Hanwha also acquired a call option from Pratt & Whitney to
purchase additional equity as early as 2023
* Pratt & Whitney and Hanwha Techwin expand relationship
with singapore facility and increase risk revenue collaboration
on PurePower engine programs
* Signed an agreement for Hanwha to acquire a 30 percent
equity interest in P&W NGPF Manufacturing Company Singapore Pte.
Ltd
* Pratt & Whitney retains control of sourcing of critical
parts while sharing capital investment requirements with Hanwha
