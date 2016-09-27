FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-ProNAi licenses oncology drug targeting DNA damage response Checkpoint Kinase 1 (Chk1) from CRT Pioneer Fund, UK
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ProNAi licenses oncology drug targeting DNA damage response Checkpoint Kinase 1 (Chk1) from CRT Pioneer Fund, UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ProNAi Therapeutics Inc

* ProNAi will pay CRT Pioneer fund an upfront payment of us$7.0 million

* Additional payments in aggregate amount of up to $319.5 million may become payable upon achievement of certain development,among others

* ProNAi licenses oncology drug targeting DNA damage response Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) from CRT Pioneer Fund, UK

* PNT737 currently in phase 1 clinical trials at Royal Marsden, London, UK

* Has obtained an exclusive license from CRT Pioneer Fund LP for worldwide rights to develop and commercialize PNT737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.