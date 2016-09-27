Sept 27 ProNAi Therapeutics Inc

* ProNAi will pay CRT Pioneer fund an upfront payment of us$7.0 million

* Additional payments in aggregate amount of up to $319.5 million may become payable upon achievement of certain development,among others

* ProNAi licenses oncology drug targeting DNA damage response Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) from CRT Pioneer Fund, UK

* PNT737 currently in phase 1 clinical trials at Royal Marsden, London, UK

* Has obtained an exclusive license from CRT Pioneer Fund LP for worldwide rights to develop and commercialize PNT737