Sept 27 ProNAi Therapeutics Inc
* ProNAi will pay CRT Pioneer fund an upfront payment of
us$7.0 million
* Additional payments in aggregate amount of up to $319.5
million may become payable upon achievement of certain
development,among others
* ProNAi licenses oncology drug targeting DNA damage
response Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) from CRT Pioneer Fund, UK
* PNT737 currently in phase 1 clinical trials at Royal
Marsden, London, UK
* Has obtained an exclusive license from CRT Pioneer Fund LP
for worldwide rights to develop and commercialize PNT737
