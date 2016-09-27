FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ceneric's unit enters sale and purchase agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ceneric's unit enters sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Ceneric-voluntary Announcement - Disposal Of The Issued Share Capital Of A Subsidiary And Its Shareholder's Loan

* Unit as vendor, Brilliant Deal Investments Limited and Ceneric Asia Limited entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Vendor agreed to sell 90% of issued share capital and to assign entire shareholder's loan to investor in total consideration of HK$26.1 million

* Investor has option to purchase remaining 10% of issued share capital of target co in consideration of hk$3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
