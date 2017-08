Sept 27 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC

* Co announces exclusive licensing agreement with Highland Pharmaceuticals LLC for its Tarex methamphetamine blocking technology

* Plans to integrate Tarex technology into certain of its store brand, retailer own label pseudoephedrine HCI products in future

* Perrigo will immediately begin distribution of Zephrex-D to its retail customers