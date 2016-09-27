BRIEF-Starbreeze and Digital Bros sign $4 mln distribution agreement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Starbreeze and Digital Bros sign $4 million exclusive world-wide console retail distribution agreement for "RAID: World War II", to be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Summer 2017

* Agreement includes payment of a minimum guarantee amount of royalties of $4 million

* Starbreeze retains digital distribution rights for PC and Console

* Game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One in summer of 2017

