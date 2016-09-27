FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TTM Technologies entered into a first amendment to amend and restate term loan credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ttm Technologies Inc

* Registrant entered into a first amendment to amend and restate term loan credit agreement dated May 31, 2015

* Says amendment reduces amount outstanding under TLB agreement to $775 million, among other things - SEC filing

* TLB agreement was amended to reduce applicable margin for eurodollar loans to 4.25% and applicable margin for ABR loans to 3.25%

* Says ABL credit agreement was amended to increase amount available under ABL agreement to $200 million, among other things

* TLB agreement was amended to permit registrant to sell up to $30 million of accounts receivable

* Also entered into a first amendment to amend and restate ABL credit agreement dated May 31, 2015

* ABL agreement was amended to reduce applicable margins by 0.25% for both eurodollar loans and ABR loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
