BRIEF-Acotel Group H1 net loss widens to EUR 6.9 mln

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Acotel Group SpA :

* Reports H1 net loss 6.9 million euros ($7.73 million) versus loss 2.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue 11.7 million euros versus 19.4 million euros a year ago

* Says drop in H1 revenue can be attributed to reduced turnover at the Acotel Interactive business area, hit by a slowdown in its Italian and South American markets, essentially reflecting commercial issues and regulatory interventions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)