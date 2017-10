Sept 27 (Reuters) - Floridienne SA :

* H1 revenue 140.5 million euros ($157.32 million) versus 137.4 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated net profit group share 1.9 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 8.1 million euros versus 8.7 million euros year ago

* Group should end 2016 with better results

* Outlook better for the group as a whole for second semester