Sept 27 (Reuters) - Neopost SA :

* H1 sales 557.0 million euros ($624.0 million) versus 586.1 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating income is 94 million euros vs 106 million euros a year ago

* H1 net attributable income 58.0 million euros versus 64.7 million euros year ago

* Excpects to reduce its SME division costs by more than 50 million euros per year by 2018