Sept 27 (Reuters) - China Hanya Group Holdings Ltd

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an independent third party, Forise Asset Management Group Limited ( vendor)

* Pursuant to s&p agreement vendor agreed to sell and company agreed to purchase entire issued shares of China Hanya Asset Management Limited

* Deal for consideration of hk$5.8 million Source text (bit.ly/2d3xZs2) Further company coverage: