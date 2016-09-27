FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Green International clarifies on lapse of subscription of Convertible Bonds
September 27, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Green International clarifies on lapse of subscription of Convertible Bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Green International Holdings Ltd

* Subscriber informed board that it is unable to arrange funding for subscription and requested that subscription be lapsed

* Board has decided not to take any actions against subscriber now

* Save as discussions with subscriber regarding new subscriptions, company is not currently conducting any fund raising activities

* Lapse of subscription has no immediate impact on company's business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

