BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics announce Oncology clinical collaboration

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co :

* Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics announce Oncology clinical collaboration to evaluate combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and NKTR-214

* Says Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar will equally share costs of combined therapy trials

* Myers Squibb co - an initial dose-escalation trial is underway with Opdivo and NKTR-214

* Nektar will maintain its global commercial rights to NKTR-214

* Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics announce Oncology clinical collaboration to evaluate combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and NKTR-214