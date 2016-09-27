FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sing Holdings, together with Wee Hur Development, submitted a tender bid of S$287.1 million
September 27, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sing Holdings, together with Wee Hur Development, submitted a tender bid of S$287.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sing Holdings Limited

* Pdf 1: Sing Holdings Limited (Tender For Land Parcel At Fernvale Road)

* Unit together with Wee Hur Development Pte. ,submitted a tender bid of S$287.1 million for a land parcel at Fernvale Road

* Based on provisional tender results released by urban redevelopment authority, joint tender bid has emerged as top bid amongst 14 bids

* Project will be funded internally and through bank borrowings

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on consolidated earnings per share of company for financial year ending 31 december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

