BRIEF-Crown International Corp says unit enters sp agreement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Crown International Corp Ltd :

* Crownicorp-inside Information - Business Update And Commencement Of New Business Activity

* Purchaser, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and vendor entered into sp agreement

* Pursuant to s&p agreement vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, sale shares of target company

* Deal for sale shares of target company, shining international holdings, is in amount of hk$5.7 million