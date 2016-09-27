FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's: As Brazil's economy improves recessionary effects still weigh on credit strength
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's: As Brazil's economy improves recessionary effects still weigh on credit strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Moody's On Brazil's Economy

* Moody's: As Brazil's economy improves recessionary effects still weigh on credit strength

* Expects Brazil's economy to grow by 0.5% next year after contracting by 3.5% in 2016

* Banks will continue to remain risk averse

* Recovery will be led primarily by business investment and need for co's to increase production to replenish depleted inventories

* Tight liquidity conditions, high interest rates and unemployment will continue to weigh on the economy through at least late 2017

* Capacity utilization has steadied, but also remains at lows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Moody's On Brazil's Economy]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.