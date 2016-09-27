BRIEF-Moody's: As Brazil's economy improves recessionary effects still weigh on credit strength

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Moody's On Brazil's Economy

* Moody's: As Brazil's economy improves recessionary effects still weigh on credit strength

* Expects Brazil's economy to grow by 0.5% next year after contracting by 3.5% in 2016

* Banks will continue to remain risk averse

* Recovery will be led primarily by business investment and need for co's to increase production to replenish depleted inventories

* Tight liquidity conditions, high interest rates and unemployment will continue to weigh on the economy through at least late 2017

* Capacity utilization has steadied, but also remains at lows