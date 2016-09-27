FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alliance One to enter into a credit agreement with certain bank lenders
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliance One to enter into a credit agreement with certain bank lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Alliance One International Inc

* Alliance One International intends to enter into a credit agreement with certain bank lenders to establish a revolving asset-based lending facility- SEC filing

* ABL facility will replace Alliance One's existing $210.3 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* ABL facility may be used for revolving credit loans, swingline loans, letters of credit up to initial amount of $40 million

* Co intends to use a portion of net proceeds of offering to repay in full all outstanding indebtedness

* Co expects that the ABL facility will mature on January 14, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
