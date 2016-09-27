BRIEF-Abiomed Impella 2.5 and Impella 5.0 heart pumps receive regulatory approval from Japan Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc

* Abiomed Impella 2.5 and Impella 5.0 heart pumps receive regulatory approval from Japan Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare

* Co planning future discussions with PMDA relating to potential regulatory reviews of Impella CP and Impella RP later this fiscal year

* Plans to start supporting patients in Japan during Q4 of FY '17

* Company will conduct a post-market surveillance on Impella usage

* Says does not expect material revenue until FY'18