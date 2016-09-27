FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Perpetual energy to dispose off eastern Alberta gas properties
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perpetual energy to dispose off eastern Alberta gas properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc :

* Perpetual Energy Inc announces strategic disposition of eastern Alberta shallow gas properties

* Initiated a search for position of vice president, finance and chief financial officer

* Bill Hahn will assume responsibilities of acting vice president, finance , chief financial officer on an interim basis

* Transaction includes effective deferred purchase price component,co to continue benefiting from shallow gas properties for about 2 yrs

* Says refinancing of Tourmaline Oil Corp shares results in an extension of maturity to march 15, 2017

* Perpetual Energy Inc announces strategic disposition of eastern Alberta shallow gas properties

* Transaction includes disposition of all of Perpetual's shallow gas assets and liabilities in eastern Alberta

* Refinancing of financial arrangement secured by 1 million of co's 1.85 million shares of Tourmaline oil corp and maturing in November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.