a year ago
September 27, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences regains development and commercial rights to CHS-0214 from Shire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Coherus Biosciences Inc. :

* Says has regained from shire plc all development and commercial rights previously licensed for chs-0214 etanercept

* As result of termination agreement with Shire, co expects to recognize $162.6 million as collaboration and license revenues in 2016

* CHS-0214 etanercept is a biosimilar candidate to enbrel for Europe, Canada, Brazil, Middle East and other territories

* Remain on track for submission of a CHS-0214 marketing authorization application to european medicines agency in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
