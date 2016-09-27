BRIEF-Mingyuan Medicare Development Co updates on legal proceedings

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mingyuan Medicare Development Co Ltd

* Solicitors firm representing co in proceedings filed a notice of discontinuance on 27 september 2016

* Trading in shares of company will remain suspended pending satisfaction of resumption conditions imposed by stock exchange

* Proceedings has therefore come to an end against Greater Achieve and Lam.

* Refers to announcement of co's issuance of legal proceedings in hong kong high court against Greater Achieve Ltd and Lam Ping Cheung