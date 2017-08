Sept 27 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes USA

* Intends to commence a tack-on offering of an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.750 percent senior notes due 2022

* Beazer Homes USA Inc says net proceeds from offering will be used to fund redemption of company's 9.125 percent senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: