UPDATE 2-Uber launches global assault on food delivery market
* UberEats plans to enter 22 new countries, job listings show
Sept 27 American Express Co
* On Sept 26 board amended company's by-laws, effective immediately, to implement a proxy access by-law, among other amendments
* By-Laws permit shareholders owning at least 3% outstanding stock to nominate directors constituting up to 20% of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UberEats plans to enter 22 new countries, job listings show
Sept 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as weak oil prices weighed on energy stocks amid fading hopes of a deal to limit oversupply.
* Wallbridge announces making $500,000 payment towards purchase of fenelon mine property and signing of $2.5 million loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: