BRIEF-Moody's says power outage highlights PREPA's financial and structural challenges

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Moody's on PREPA:

* Outage and restoration caused unplanned operating and capital expenses, which will likely affect PREPA's internal liquidity

* The outage highlights the need for greater investment in PREPA's electrical infrastructure

* Power outage highlights PREPA's financial and structural challenges

* Business disruption and costs stemming from the fire and outage are viewed as credit negative for PREPA

* Lost revenue collection for the multiday outage will also weigh on the utility