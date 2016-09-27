BRIEF-Cigna telehealth connection expands access, choice to millions

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp :

* Cigna telehealth connection expands access and choice to millions, including adding access to behavioral health consults

* In 2017, co will significantly expand its telehealth coverage by adding Amwell (by American Well) to its existing offering of MDLIVE

* In January Cigna will also add telehealth video consultations for its health plan customers by using company's contracted behavioral health professionals