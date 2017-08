Sept 27 (Reuters) - Prime Living AB (Publ) :

* Has issued unsecured bond loan of 400 million Swedish crowns ($46.5 million)

* Bond loan is directed to Swedish and international institutional investors

* The bond matures in Sept. 2020 with a floating interest rate of stibor 3M + 4.5 percentage points.

* Bond is secured by a real estate portfolio of 548 apartments Source text for Eikon:

