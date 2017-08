Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings:

* Reports successful results for additional KIT302 pharmacokinetic bioequivalence study

* KIT-302 successfully meets U.S. Food and Drug Administration bioequivalence standards for 2.5 mg amlodipine dose

* Working towards submitting new drug application to FDA for KIT-302 "as planned"