FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine enters multiple SP agreements
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 27, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine enters multiple SP agreements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd

* Trad Chi Med-(1) Discloseable Transaction In Relation To Acquisition Of Guizhou Tongjitang; And (2) Discloseable And Connected Transaction In Relation To Acquisition Of Shanghai Tongjitang

* Unit Feng Liao Xing entered into Guizhou Tongjitang agreement with Guizhou Tongjitang Vendors And Guizhou Tongjitang

* Unit Feng Liao Xing entered into Shanghai Tongjitang Agreement With Shanghai Tongjitang Vendors And Shanghai Tongjitang

* Pursuant to Guizhou Tongjitang Agreement, unit agreed to acquire entire registered capital of Guizhou Tongjitang

* consideration for Guizhou Tongjitang acquisition is approximately RMB60.9 million

* Deal consideration for Shanghai Tongjitang acquisition is RMB510 million

* Pursuant to Shanghai Tongjitang Agreement, Feng Liao Xing agreed to acquire entire registered capital of Shanghai Tongjitang

* Shanghai Tongjitang vendors guarantee that audited net profit after tax for two years ending 31 december 2016 and 2017 shall be not less than RMB43 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.