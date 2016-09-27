BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine enters multiple SP agreements

Sept 27 (Reuters) - China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd

* Trad Chi Med-(1) Discloseable Transaction In Relation To Acquisition Of Guizhou Tongjitang; And (2) Discloseable And Connected Transaction In Relation To Acquisition Of Shanghai Tongjitang

* Unit Feng Liao Xing entered into Guizhou Tongjitang agreement with Guizhou Tongjitang Vendors And Guizhou Tongjitang

* Unit Feng Liao Xing entered into Shanghai Tongjitang Agreement With Shanghai Tongjitang Vendors And Shanghai Tongjitang

* Pursuant to Guizhou Tongjitang Agreement, unit agreed to acquire entire registered capital of Guizhou Tongjitang

* consideration for Guizhou Tongjitang acquisition is approximately RMB60.9 million

* Deal consideration for Shanghai Tongjitang acquisition is RMB510 million

* Pursuant to Shanghai Tongjitang Agreement, Feng Liao Xing agreed to acquire entire registered capital of Shanghai Tongjitang

* Shanghai Tongjitang vendors guarantee that audited net profit after tax for two years ending 31 december 2016 and 2017 shall be not less than RMB43 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: