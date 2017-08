BRIEF-Liwe Espanola H1 result slightly up driven by sales in Italy

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Liwe Espanola SA :

* H1 net sales 62.8 million euros ($70.3 million) versus 59.4 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 2.7 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* In H1 sales in Italy grew by 151 percent while Spain and Portugal grew by 3 pct and 4 pct respectively

* H1 EBITDA down at 7.0 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2016 sales growth at around 5 percent versus year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)