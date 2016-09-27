BRIEF-Weatherford says as of Sept 27, resolved previously disclosed investigation by SEC

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc

* As of september 27, resolved previously disclosed investigation by securities and exchange commission

* Penalty of $50 million due within 21 days and three installments of $30 million due within 120, 240 and 360 days

* Investigation concerning accounting issues associated with material weakness in internal control over financial reporting for income taxes

* As part of terms of sec settlement, company has also agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $140 million

