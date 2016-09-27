US STOCKS-Wall St propped up by tech, discretionary stocks
* Consumer confidence index rises to highest level in 9 years
Sept 27 (Reuters) -
* Delta mulls $2.3 billion regional-jet purchase in fleet shift - Bloomberg
* Delta Air Lines Inc told air line pilots association it wants the option of adding as many as 50 more planes in the 70- to 76-seat range - Bloomberg
* Delta also told union in a memo that it may eliminate smaller planes from fleet without giving a timeline - Bloomberg Source text - (bloom.bg/2cIo5Jt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Consumer confidence index rises to highest level in 9 years
LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Laurie Fitch, co-head of EMEA industrials at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank and is to join New York-listed advisory boutique PJT Partners to manage relationships in that sector across Europe.
* Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on live videos to CNBC - "not yet focused on monetization"