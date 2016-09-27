Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Delta mulls $2.3 billion regional-jet purchase in fleet shift - Bloomberg

* Delta Air Lines Inc told air line pilots association it wants the option of adding as many as 50 more planes in the 70- to 76-seat range - Bloomberg

* Delta also told union in a memo that it may eliminate smaller planes from fleet without giving a timeline - Bloomberg Source text - (bloom.bg/2cIo5Jt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)