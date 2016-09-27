FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sparton resources restructuring of financing agreement for vanadium flow battery manufacturer
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparton resources restructuring of financing agreement for vanadium flow battery manufacturer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sparton Resources Inc :

* Restructuring of financing agreement for vanadium flow battery manufacturer, special shareholder meeting: November 3, 2016

* Says previously announced transaction to acquire JD Holding Inc. has been restructured

* Says private investment corporation will directly fund acquisition of shares of JDH for US$3.3 million

* Private investment corporation to assume full managerial, administrative responsibility for JDH and units' battery manufacturing, marketing operations

* Share acquisition and subscription agreement announced on August 12, 2016 has been terminated

* Says new share acquisition agreement between a private investment corporation and Vanspar Mining Inc, co's unit

* Private investment corporation will also pay VMI sum of USD$605,000 in addition to VMI retaining its 18% interest in JDH

* JDH transaction and funding transaction are expected to be closed by mid-November, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.