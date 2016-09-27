FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF--Klépierre closing of the bond tender offer
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF--Klépierre closing of the bond tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Klepierre :

* Closing of the bond tender offer

* Nominal amount tendered stands at 348.7 million euros ($390.61 million) i.e. a take up rate of 34.9 pct

* On September 26, 2016, Klépierre closed tender offer launched on September 19, 2016 on two bonds

* A 500 million euro bond issued by Corio N.V. maturing in February 2021 and offering a 3.25 pct coupon

* A 500 million euro bond issued by Klépierre maturing in September 2019 and offering a 2.75 pct coupon

* Assuming current market conditions, net cost of debt should decline below 2.0 pct by 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.