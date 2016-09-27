BRIEF--Klépierre closing of the bond tender offer

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Klepierre :

* Closing of the bond tender offer

* Nominal amount tendered stands at 348.7 million euros ($390.61 million) i.e. a take up rate of 34.9 pct

* On September 26, 2016, Klépierre closed tender offer launched on September 19, 2016 on two bonds

* A 500 million euro bond issued by Corio N.V. maturing in February 2021 and offering a 3.25 pct coupon

* A 500 million euro bond issued by Klépierre maturing in September 2019 and offering a 2.75 pct coupon

* Assuming current market conditions, net cost of debt should decline below 2.0 pct by 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)