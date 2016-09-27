BRIEF-Fitch says first U.S. presidential debate did little to alter view that U.S. govt debt ratio will continue to rise under next administration

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* First presidential debate "did little" to alter forecast that U.S. government debt ratio will continue to rise under the next administration

* Trump's plan seeks to revive economic growth, but pledge to cut non-safety net, non-defense spend by 1 pct per year not enough to offset revenue losses from proposed corporate & personal tax cuts

* Says believes high & rising public debt, which is set to reach 101.6 pct of GDP this year, is main weakness of U.S.' otherwise strong AAA sovereign credit profile

* "Clinton's proposals would lead to little change in existing path of public debt, but would raise taxes to pay for slightly higher public investment"