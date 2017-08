Sept 27 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp :

* Quidel receives FDA clearance for its Solana(R) Influenza A+B assay in time for the upcoming 2016-2017 flu season

* Received 510(k) clearance from United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Solana Influenza A+B assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: