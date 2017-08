Sept 27 (Reuters) - Colombian Mines

* Colombian Mines signs definitive agreement to acquire High Grade pamlico gold property in Nevada

* Agreement for an initial option to purchase property for US $ 7 million or an early exercise option of US $ 4 million

* Colombian Mines has exclusive option to purchase an undivided 100% interest in property subject to a 4% net smelter return royalty Source text for Eikon: