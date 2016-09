Sept 27 Douglas Emmett Inc:

* Douglas Emmett and QIA acquire Santa Monica office building

* Deal for $139.5 million

* Reduced its capital interest in consolidated joint venture to 20%

* Reduced its capital interest through planned sale of a portion of its interest to sovereign wealth fund investor

* Property will be held by an existing consolidated joint venture with institutional investors including Qatar Investment Authority