September 27, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crestwood and Swepi enter into long-term gas gathering agreement in the permian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners LP

* Crestwood And Swepi enter into long-term gas gathering agreement in the permian - delaware basin

* Project development activities are underway with a targeted initial in-service date on or before july 1, 2017

* Shell has option to purchase up to a 50 percent equity interest in initial gathering system prior to september 1, 2017

* Shell dedicates approximately 100,000 acres in loving, reeves and ward counties, texas to co under gas gathering deal

* Says co estimates full build-out of gas gathering system will cost approximately $180 million

* Expect investment will be accretive to co as early as late 2017 and, in any event, fully accretive to co in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
