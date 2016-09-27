FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terraform Global says consents to sale of SunEdison India assets
September 27, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terraform Global says consents to sale of SunEdison India assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Has agreed not to pursue claims against a third-party buyer relating in any way to assets included in third party sale transaction

* Terraform global inc says company has retained all of its claims against sunedison and its affiliated persons

* Co agreed not to pursue claims against a third-party buyer relating in any way to assets included in third party sale transaction

* Pursuant to proceeds sharing arrangement co entitled to get portion of cash proceeds received by sunedison parties from tuesday's deal

* Company does not expect proceeds from tuesday's deal to exceed $10 million

* Terraform global consents to sale of sunedison india assets

* Third party sale includes 425 mw india portfolio of solar energy projects for which company made a prepayment to sunedison in q4 of 2015

* Third party sale transaction also includes bora bora project in india and certain assets in uruguay

* Co, certain subsidiaries of sunedison that directly or indirectly own assets involved in deal entered proceeds sharing arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

