BRIEF-Terraform Global says consents to sale of SunEdison India assets

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc
* Has agreed not to pursue claims against a third-party buyer relating in any way to assets included in third party sale transaction
* Terraform global inc says company has retained all of its claims against sunedison and its affiliated persons
* Pursuant to proceeds sharing arrangement co entitled to get portion of cash proceeds received by sunedison parties from tuesday's deal
* Company does not expect proceeds from tuesday's deal to exceed $10 million
* Terraform global consents to sale of sunedison india assets
* Third party sale includes 425 mw india portfolio of solar energy projects for which company made a prepayment to sunedison in q4 of 2015
* Third party sale transaction also includes bora bora project in india and certain assets in uruguay
* Co, certain subsidiaries of sunedison that directly or indirectly own assets involved in deal entered proceeds sharing arrangement