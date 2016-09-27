FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons says to record non-cash income tax charge of $49 mln in Q2
September 27, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons says to record non-cash income tax charge of $49 mln in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - John Wiley & Sons Inc

* Says to record a predominately non-cash income tax charge of approximately $49 mln ($0.84 per share) in Q2

* Says charge includes cash tax payments totaling approximately $5 mln with respect to fiscal years 2016-18

* Says "german federal fiscal court has issued an unfavorable final judgement in wiley's longstanding tax appeal"

* Court denied argument co entitled to claim additional tax depreciation deductions over 15 years related to reorganization of several German units

* Says with this decision, Wiley will forfeit $62 mln in cash it has already deposited to-date Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dhZITZ) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
